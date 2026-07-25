Squads Worcestershire vs Lancashire First class County Championship 27.08.2026
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Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ali Azhar
batsman
Anderson James
bowler
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Allison Ben
bowler
Bailey Tom
bowler
Baker Josh
bowler
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Barnard Charlie
bowler
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Bell George
wicket keeper
Cobb Josh
all rounder
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Cornall Taylor Ryan
batsman
Bohannon Josh
batsman
Cox Oliver Hugo
batsman
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Dale Ajeet
bowler
Darley Harry Charles
bowler
Flintoff Rocky
no information yet
Drissell George
bowler
Fonseka D Keshana
batsman
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Green Chris
bowler
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Harris Marcus
batsman
Edavalath Rehaan
all rounder
Hartley Tom
bowler
Finch Adam
bowler
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Foreman Bertie
all rounder
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Gibbon Ben
all rounder
Jones Michael
batsman
Hannon-Dalby Oliver
bowler
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Hartshorn James William
batsman
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Hinley Tom
all rounder
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Holder Jason
all rounder
Moores Joe
no information yet
Home Jack
no information yet
Phillip Anderson
bowler
Hose Adam
batsman
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Jones Cameron William
bowler
Shetty Arav Ritesh
no information yet
Jones Rob
batsman
Singh Harry
all rounder
Kahn Hishaam
no information yet
Sutton Oliver William
no information yet
Khan Hishaam
no information yet
Wells Luke
batsman
Lategan Dan
no information yet
Wood Luke
bowler
Libby Jake
batsman
Mir Usama
bowler
Mohammed Isaac
no information yet
Nicholls Henry
batsman
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Pollock Ed
batsman
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Saini Navdeep
bowler
Shahzad Khurram
batsman
Singh Fateh
bowler
Singh Yadvinder
no information yet
Sturgess Tommy Graham
all rounder
Swanepoel Beyers
all rounder
Taylor Tom
all rounder
Virdi Amir
no information yet
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Walsh Jr Hayden
bowler
Match has not started yet