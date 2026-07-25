Squads Worcestershire vs Lancashire First class County Championship 27.08.2026

First class

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LAN
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Playing

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LAN
LAN
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Azhar

batsman

Ali Kashif

all rounder

Aspinwall Tom

all rounder

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Bell George

wicket keeper

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Buttler Jos

wicket keeper

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Flintoff Rocky

no information yet

Edavalath Rehaan

all rounder

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

Foreman Bertie

all rounder

Gibbon Ben

all rounder

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Hinley Tom

all rounder

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Holder Jason

all rounder

Moores Joe

no information yet

Home Jack

no information yet

Hose Adam

batsman

Salt Phil

wicket keeper

Shetty Arav Ritesh

no information yet

Jones Rob

batsman

Singh Harry

all rounder

Kahn Hishaam

no information yet

Sutton Oliver William

no information yet

Khan Hishaam

no information yet

Wells Luke

batsman

Lategan Dan

no information yet

Wood Luke

bowler

Libby Jake

batsman

Mir Usama

bowler

Mohammed Isaac

no information yet

Pollock Ed

batsman

Roderick Gareth

wicket keeper

Singh Yadvinder

no information yet

Swanepoel Beyers

all rounder

Taylor Tom

all rounder

Virdi Amir

no information yet

Waite Matthew

all rounder

Bench

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LAN
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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet