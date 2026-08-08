Match details Lancashire vs Durham First class County Championship 24.09.2026

First class

LAN
LAN
DUR
DUR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 24, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersAnderson James, Aspinwall Tom, Bailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Barnard Charlie, Bell George, Blatherwick Jack, Bohannon Josh, Buttler Jos, Coughlin Paul, Dale Ajeet, Flintoff Rocky, Fonseka D Keshana, Green Chris, Harris Marcus, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Jennings Keaton, Jones Michael, Livingstone Liam, Mahmood Saqib, McDermott Ben, Moores Joe, Phillip Anderson, Salt Phil, Shetty Arav Ritesh, Singh Harry, Sutton Oliver William, Wells Luke, Wood Luke
Benchno information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersAckermann Colin, Aldridge Kasey, Bailey Archie, Bedingham David, Borthwick Scott, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Conners Sam, Gay Emilio, Ghafari Shafiqullah, Hogg Daniel Maxwell, Lees Alex, McKinney Ben Stewart, Minto James, Olivier Duanne, Parkinson Callum, Potts Matty, Raine Ben, Rhodes Will, Roach Kemar, Robinson Luke, Robinson Oliver, Sowter Nathan, Stokes Ben, Wood Mark
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet