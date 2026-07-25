Match details Worcestershire vs Lancashire First class County Championship 27.08.2026

First class

WOR
WOR
LAN
LAN

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 27, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersAli Azhar, Ali Kashif, Allison Ben, Baker Josh, Bracewell Michael, Brookes Ethan, Cobb Josh, Cornall Taylor Ryan, Cox Oliver Hugo, Cullen Henry James, D Oliveira Brett, Darley Harry Charles, Drissell George, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Edavalath Rehaan, Finch Adam, Foreman Bertie, Gibbon Ben, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Hartshorn James William, Hinley Tom, Holder Jason, Home Jack, Hose Adam, Jones Cameron William, Jones Rob, Kahn Hishaam, Khan Hishaam, Lategan Dan, Libby Jake, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Nicholls Henry, Parkinson Callum, Pollock Ed, Roderick Gareth, Saini Navdeep, Shahzad Khurram, Singh Fateh, Singh Yadvinder, Sturgess Tommy Graham, Swanepoel Beyers, Taylor Tom, Virdi Amir, Waite Matthew, Walsh Jr Hayden
Benchno information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersAnderson James, Aspinwall Tom, Bailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Barnard Charlie, Bell George, Blatherwick Jack, Bohannon Josh, Buttler Jos, Coughlin Paul, Dale Ajeet, Flintoff Rocky, Fonseka D Keshana, Green Chris, Harris Marcus, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Jennings Keaton, Jones Michael, Livingstone Liam, Mahmood Saqib, McDermott Ben, Moores Joe, Phillip Anderson, Salt Phil, Shetty Arav Ritesh, Singh Harry, Sutton Oliver William, Wells Luke, Wood Luke
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet