Squads Lancashire vs Durham First class County Championship 24.09.2026
Playing
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Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Anderson James
bowler
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
Bailey Tom
bowler
Bailey Archie
no information yet
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Barnard Charlie
bowler
Borthwick Scott
all rounder
Bell George
wicket keeper
Carse Brydon
bowler
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Clark Graham
batsman
Bohannon Josh
batsman
Conners Sam
bowler
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Gay Emilio
batsman
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
Ghafari Shafiqullah
bowler
Dale Ajeet
bowler
Hogg Daniel Maxwell
bowler
Flintoff Rocky
no information yet
Lees Alex
batsman
Fonseka D Keshana
batsman
McKinney Ben Stewart
batsman
Green Chris
bowler
Minto James
no information yet
Harris Marcus
batsman
Olivier Duanne
bowler
Hartley Tom
bowler
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Potts Matty
bowler
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Raine Ben
all rounder
Jones Michael
batsman
Rhodes Will
all rounder
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Roach Kemar
bowler
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Robinson Luke
no information yet
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Robinson Oliver
wicket keeper
Moores Joe
no information yet
Sowter Nathan
bowler
Phillip Anderson
bowler
Stokes Ben
all rounder
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Wood Mark
bowler
Shetty Arav Ritesh
no information yet
Singh Harry
all rounder
Sutton Oliver William
no information yet
Wells Luke
batsman
Wood Luke
bowler
Match has not started yet