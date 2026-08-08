Squads Lancashire vs Durham First class County Championship 24.09.2026

First class

LAN
LAN
DUR
DUR

Playing

LAN
LAN
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Aspinwall Tom

all rounder

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Bailey Archie

no information yet

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Borthwick Scott

all rounder

Bell George

wicket keeper

Buttler Jos

wicket keeper

Gay Emilio

batsman

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Flintoff Rocky

no information yet

Lees Alex

batsman

Minto James

no information yet

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

Raine Ben

all rounder

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Robinson Luke

no information yet

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Robinson Oliver

wicket keeper

Moores Joe

no information yet

Stokes Ben

all rounder

Salt Phil

wicket keeper

Wood Mark

bowler

Shetty Arav Ritesh

no information yet

Singh Harry

all rounder

Sutton Oliver William

no information yet

Wells Luke

batsman

Wood Luke

bowler

Bench

LAN
LAN
DUR
DUR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet