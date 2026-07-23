Match details Lancashire vs Northamptonshire First class County Championship 20.08.2026

First class

LAN
LAN
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 20, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersAnderson James, Aspinwall Tom, Bailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Barnard Charlie, Bell George, Blatherwick Jack, Bohannon Josh, Buttler Jos, Coughlin Paul, Dale Ajeet, Flintoff Rocky, Fonseka D Keshana, Green Chris, Harris Marcus, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Jennings Keaton, Jones Michael, Livingstone Liam, Mahmood Saqib, McDermott Ben, Moores Joe, Phillip Anderson, Salt Phil, Shetty Arav Ritesh, Singh Harry, Sutton Oliver William, Wells Luke, Wood Luke
Benchno information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersBartlett George, Breetzke Matthew, Broad Justin, Buchake Arush, Chahal Yuzvendra, Conway Harry, Guthrie Liam, Harrison Calvin, James Kimber Louis Philip, Keogh Rob, Leech Dominic, Lynn Chris, McSweeney Nathan, Merwe Stuart Padraig van der, Miller Angus H, Procter Luke, Ramesh Nirvan, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Sharma Aadi, Vasconcelos Ricardo, Weatherall Raphael A, Willey David, Zaib Saif
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet