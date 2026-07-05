Dinura Kalupahana

Dinura Kalupahana

all rounder

Full name:Dinura Kalupahana
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Sri Lanka

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches34
Innings54
Overs29.08.0
Balls--
Maidens40
Runs12473
Wickets41
Avg3173
SR43.548
Eco4.279.12
BB41
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches34
Innings33
Not outs10
Runs600
Balls Faced594
Avg300
SR101.690
Fours70
Fifties10
Sixies10
Highest570
Hundreds00

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