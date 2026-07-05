Dinura Kalupahana
all rounder
|Full name:
|Dinura Kalupahana
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|Innings
|5
|4
|Overs
|29.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|Runs
|124
|73
|Wickets
|4
|1
|Avg
|31
|73
|SR
|43.5
|48
|Eco
|4.27
|9.12
|BB
|4
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|60
|0
|Balls Faced
|59
|4
|Avg
|30
|0
|SR
|101.69
|0
|Fours
|7
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|57
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0