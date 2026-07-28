Match details Colombo Kaps vs Jaffna Kings T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 28.07.2026

T20

COL
COL
JAF
JAF

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, July 28, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Colombo Kaps Squad

Players
BenchAhmed Iftikhar, Ahmed Taskin, Dananjaya Nipun, Daniel Shavon, Fernando Binura, Fernando Shehan, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Gunasekara Chamika, Gurbaz Rahmanullah, Karunaratne Chamika, Khan Shadab, Muhammad Waseem, Pathirana Matheesha, Perera Angelo, Perera Thisara, Phillips Glenn, Samarawickreme Sadheera, Sanketh Garuka, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika, Wijesundera Isitha

Jaffna Kings Squad

Players
BenchAbinash Murvin, Ahmad Noor, Allen Fabian, Asalanka Charith, Behrendorff Jason, de Silva Dhananjaya, Fernando Asitha, Fernando Avishka, Kumara Wanuja Sahan, Madushan Pramod, Madushka Nishan, Malinga Eshan, Mendis Kusal, Nissanka Pathum, Omarzai Azmatullah, Pragasam Arul, Randika Vishad, Ross Alex, Rossouw Rilee, Samarakoon Lahiru, Shamsi Tabraiz, Tharaka Nisala, Vithushan Theesan, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth, Wickramasinghe Ahan

Venue Guide

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