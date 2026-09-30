Bangladesh vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Match Prediction BAN 47 % Chance of Winning PAK 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The semi-final stages of the Asian Games have finally arrived, with the first semi-final set to be played between Bangladesh and Pakistan. This match will be played on 1 October at 5:30 AM IST at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Bangladesh had its quarter final match against Malaysia being abandoned. On the other hand, Pakistan also had its quarter final match against Hong Kong being abandoned, which allowed both teams to advance to the semi-final stages with the help of their ICC rankings.

Who will win? Bangladesh Pakistan Vote 0 votes

Facts: Pakistan has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Bangladesh.

Tanzid Hasan, from Bangladesh, has scored 273 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 34.13.

Abrar Ahmed, from Pakistan, has taken 12 wickets in his last 7 games at an economy of 6.24.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

Pakistan will enter the upcoming match against Bangladesh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Bangladesh in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sahibzada Farhan, who has scored 1305 runs in 45 innings at an average of 30.34, and Abrar Ahmed, who holds 52 wickets in 37 innings at an average of 17.36. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be keen to come out victorious. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Tanzid Hasan, who has scored 1331 runs in 53 innings at an average of 28.31, and Rishad Hossain, who has taken 80 wickets in 60 innings at an average of 21.25.

Bangladesh Chances of Winning: 47%

Pakistan Chances of Winning: 53%

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh have made it to the semi-final stages of the tournament. The team received direct qualification to the quarter finals, following which their match against Malaysia got washed out, allowing them to reach further. However, their record against Pakistan has not been strong, which could be a challenge for them in the semi-final game. They have batsmen such as Towhid Hridoy, who has scored 1409 runs in 59 innings at an average of 28.75, and Litton Das, who has scored 2702 runs in 120 innings at an average of 23.49. Hasan Mahmud has managed to take 28 wickets for the team in 26 innings at an average of 24.75.

On the other hand, Pakistan will be heading to this game as the favourites to win. The team also made it to the semi-final stages, as their higher rankings allowed them to get through a washed out game. With a strong record against Bangladesh, this game seems like an opportunity for the team to advance to the finals. They have batsmen such as Saim Ayub, who has scored 1298 runs in 64 innings at an average of 21.27, and Abdul Samad, who has scored 66 runs in 4 innings at an average of 16.50. Saim Ayub has managed to take 29 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 22.27.

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Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played at the Korogi Sports Park, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 17 T20Is, out of which 10 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 7 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 135, but it falls to 88 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The semi-final match between Bangladesh and Pakistan could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.

Sunny 57% Humidity 20° - 29° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 57% Humidity 20° - 29° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Bangladesh and Pakistan Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh has shown some good performances in its recent games in this format. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same and advance to the finals. They have players such as Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has scored 987 runs in 48 innings at an average of 22.95, and Mustafizur Rahman, who holds 160 wickets in 127 innings at an average of 21.01.

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan has also displayed some good performances in this format lately. The team holds two wins and a loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Maaz Sadaqat, who has scored 1570 runs in 51 innings at an average of 35.68, and Akif Javed, who has taken 139 wickets in 108 innings at an average of 24.11.

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Bangladesh vs Pakistan Top Batters

Tanzid Hasan will be a key batsman for Bangladesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 273 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 34.13.

Sahibzada Farhan will be a key batsman for Pakistan in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 388 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 55.43.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Rishad Hossain will be a key bowler for Bangladesh in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 12 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 8.19.

Abrar Ahmed will be a key bowler for Pakistan in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 6.24.