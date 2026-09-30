India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 Match Prediction IND 60 % Chance of Winning SRI 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second semi-final of the Asian Games has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will be India going against Sri Lanka for the last spot in the final match. This match will be played on 1 October at 10:30 AM IST at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. India is heading to this game after its quarter final match against Afghanistan got abandoned due to the weather conditions. On the other hand, Sri Lanka is heading to this game after its quarter final match against Nepal got abandoned due to the same. Which team gets the last spot in the finals?

Who will win? India Sri Lanka Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won all of their last five head-to-head matches against Sri Lanka.

Ishan Kishan, from India, has scored 311 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 34.56.

Dushan Hemantha, from Sri Lanka, has taken 2 wickets in his last 3 games at an economy of 9.60.

India vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning

India will enter the upcoming match against Sri Lanka with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against them in recent head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 1701 runs in 59 innings at an average of 29.84, and Ravi Bishnoi, who holds 71 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 20.35. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sahan Arachchige, who has scored 1539 runs in 84 innings at an average of 26.08, and Dushan Hemantha, who holds 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 26.70.

India Chances of Winning: 60%

Sri Lanka Chances of Winning: 40%

India vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India have been the strong favourites to win the Asian Games once again. While their quarter final match against Afghanistan got abandoned, their semi-final match against Sri Lanka gives them an opportunity to secure another win. The team has been strong over them in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious and reach the finals. They have batsmen such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 1858 runs in 59 innings at an average of 32.59, and Sanju Samson, who has scored 1558 runs in 62 innings at an average of 27.33. Arshdeep Singh has managed to take 140 wickets in 91 innings at an average of 19.77.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka also had a great time in this tournament so far. After receiving a direct qualification to the knockouts, their match against Nepal got abandoned due to which they reached the semi-final stages. But, their match against India brings a challenge, as their record over them has not been strong lately. They have batsmen such as Ashen Bandara, who has scored 97 runs in 5 innings at an average of 24.25, and Niroshan Dickwella, who has scored 480 runs in 27 innings at an average of 18.46. Nuwan Thushara has managed to take 36 wickets in 31 innings at an average of 23.44.

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India vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

The match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Korogi Sports Park, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 17 T20Is, out of which 10 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 7 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 135, but it falls to 88 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The semi-final match between India and Sri Lanka could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.

Sunny 57% Humidity 20° - 29° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 57% Humidity 20° - 29° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

India and Sri Lanka Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive wins and no loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same and advance to the finals. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 1479 runs in 61 innings at an average of 31.46, and Jasprit Bumrah, who holds 124 wickets in 95 innings at an average of 18.18.

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka has shown just opposite performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive losses and no wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their form and reach the finals. They have players such as Lasith Croospulle, who has scored 1576 runs in 79 innings at an average of 20.46, and Binura Fernando, who has taken 24 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 29.83.

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India vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Ishan Kishan will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 311 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 34.56.

Sahan Arachchige will be a key batsman for Sri Lanka in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 1539 runs in the shortest format in 84 innings at an average of 26.08.

India vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 6.74.

Dushan Hemantha will be a key bowler for Sri Lanka in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 2 wickets for the team in his last 3 games at an economy of 9.60.