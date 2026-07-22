Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL Match Prediction RR 56 % Chance of Winning GT 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is about to get more interesting for the fans, as Rajasthan Royals prepare to go against the Gujarat Titans. This match will be played on 9 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Rajasthan Royals are heading to this game after losing their previous one to the Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are heading to this game after winning their previous one against the Punjab Kings by 4 wickets. It remains to be seen which team among them grabs its seventh win of the season.

Who will win? Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gujarat Titans have secured wins in three out of their last five head-to-head games against Rajasthan Royals.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored 10 runs off 8 balls against Kagiso Rabada, while Rabada is yet to take his wicket.

Shubman Gill has scored 16 runs off 19 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer has dismissed him three times.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning

Rajasthan Royals will be heading to the next game against Gujarat Titans with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to regain their momentum. They have players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 404 runs in 10 innings at an average of 40.40, and Jofra Archer, who holds 15 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 21.26. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans remain eager to turn the tables and make it to the top four. Against Rajasthan, the team has shown strong performances in recent games. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 378 runs in 9 innings at an average of 42, and Jason Holder, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.71.

Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning: 56%

Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 44%

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Rajasthan Royals started the tournament with a bang, but have not been able to continue the same. With 6 wins and 4 losses in 10 games, it should be noted that three of these losses came in the team's last five games. However, their next game against GT brings a chance to regain momentum, as RR takes the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 312 runs in 10 innings at an average of 39, and Dhruv Jurel, who has scored 290 runs in 10 innings at an average of 32.22. Ravi Bishnoi still holds 11 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 23.36.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans remain the only team that has turned the playoff race upside down. Their performances have been similar to those of the Rajasthan Royals, with 6 wins and 4 losses in 10 games. But they stand below RR due to the net run rate. Against Rajasthan, Gujarat has shown strong performances in the recent games. They have batters such as Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 385 runs in 10 innings at an average of 38.50, and Jos Buttler, who has scored 335 runs in 10 innings at an average of 37.22. Kagiso Rabada holds 16 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 22.50.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, which means RR takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted only one T20I, which was also won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 164, increasing to 166 in the second innings. Therefore, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 24% Humidity 28° - 40° C 14 kmph

Sunny 24% Humidity 28° - 40° C 14 kmph

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans Player List

Team Form

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have not been able to secure consistent wins in the current phase of the tournament. Over their last five games, the team has two wins and three losses. They have players such as Yash Raj Punja, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22, and Riyan Parag, who has scored 207 runs in 10 innings at an average of 23.

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have regained their form at their best in the current phase. Over their last five games, the team has managed to secure three consecutive wins and two losses. They have players such as Mohammed Siraj, who holds 11 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 26.90, and Washington Sundar, who has scored 209 runs in 10 innings at an average of 34.83.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans T20 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now!

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Top Batters

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a key striker for the Rajasthan Royals this season. He has managed to score 404 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 40.40.

Sai Sudharsan, on the other hand, has maintained his composure for the Gujarat Titans. He has managed to score 385 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 38.50.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Top Bowlers

Jofra Archer has been dominant with the ball for the Rajasthan Royals this season. He holds an impressive total of 15 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.62.

Kagiso Rabada has been a star with the ball for the Gujarat Titans. In his last 10 games for the team, he has managed to take 16 wickets at an economy of 9.23.