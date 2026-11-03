Match details Jammu And Kashmir vs Goa First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Jammu And Kashmir Squad
|Players
|Dogra Paras, Hassan Yawer, Iqbal Qamran, Khajuria Shubham, Khanday Waseem Bashir, Kumar Sunil Ram, Lotra Sahil, Malik Umran, Mushtaq Abid, Muzaffar Nasir Lone, Nabi Aquib, Nazir Mir Umar, Pundir Shubham, Samad Abdul, Sharma Rohit, Sharma Rydham, Sharma Vanshaj, Singh Kawalpreet, Wadhawan Kanhaiya
|Bench
|no information yet
Goa Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet