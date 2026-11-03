Match details Jammu And Kashmir vs Goa First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027

First class

JAK
JAK
GOA
GOA

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Jammu And Kashmir Squad

PlayersDogra Paras, Hassan Yawer, Iqbal Qamran, Khajuria Shubham, Khanday Waseem Bashir, Kumar Sunil Ram, Lotra Sahil, Malik Umran, Mushtaq Abid, Muzaffar Nasir Lone, Nabi Aquib, Nazir Mir Umar, Pundir Shubham, Samad Abdul, Sharma Rohit, Sharma Rydham, Sharma Vanshaj, Singh Kawalpreet, Wadhawan Kanhaiya
Benchno information yet

Goa Squad

PlayersAlemao Felix Bernado, Bhujbal Shivendra, Gaonkar Deepraj Devdas, Harikant Rajashekhar Surendra, Kasvankar Yash, Kauthankar Snehal Suhas, Khutkar Manthan, Koushik V, Naik Ruthvik, Pandrekar Amulaya Govind, Prabhudessai Suyash, Redkar Mohit Sandeep, Tari Shubham, Tejrana Abhinav, Wagha Misal Darshan, Yadav Lalit
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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