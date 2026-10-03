Match details Uttar Pradesh vs Goa First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Uttar Pradesh Squad
|Players
|Chaudhary Vaibhav, Garg Priyam K, Goswami Abhishek, Juyal Aryan, Kaushik Madhav, Khan Aquib, Kumar Vijay, Mavi Shivam, Nigam Vipraj, Sharma Aditya, Sharma Karan, Sharma Shivam, Singh Rinku, Tyagi Kunal, Veer Prashant, Yadav Aaradhya, Yadav Siddarth
|Bench
|no information yet
Goa Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet