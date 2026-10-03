Match details Uttar Pradesh vs Goa First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026

First class

UTP
UTP
GOA
GOA

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Uttar Pradesh Squad

PlayersChaudhary Vaibhav, Garg Priyam K, Goswami Abhishek, Juyal Aryan, Kaushik Madhav, Khan Aquib, Kumar Vijay, Mavi Shivam, Nigam Vipraj, Sharma Aditya, Sharma Karan, Sharma Shivam, Singh Rinku, Tyagi Kunal, Veer Prashant, Yadav Aaradhya, Yadav Siddarth
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Goa Squad

PlayersBakhale Kashyap, Dubhashi Samar Shravan, Gadekar Ishaan Prasad, Gaonkar Deepraj Devdas, Harikant Rajashekhar Surendra, Kasvankar Yash, Khutkar Manthan, Koushik V, Parab Heramb, Prabhudessai Suyash, Prabhudessai Vijesh Mahesh, Redkar Mohit Sandeep, Singh Vikash Kanwar, Tejrana Abhinav, Tendulkar Arjun Sachin, Wagha Misal Darshan, Yadav Lalit
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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