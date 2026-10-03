Match details Queensland Bulls vs Victoria First class Sheffield Shield 31.10.2026

First class

BUL
BUL
VIC
VIC

Match Info

Match:Sheffield Shield 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 06, 2026 - Thursday, March 25, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, October 31, 2026 12:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Queensland Bulls Squad

PlayersBartlett Xavier, Bazley James, Bryant Max, Burdon Hugo, Burns Joe, Clayton Jack, Edwards Blake, Jain Aryan, Khawaja Usman, Labuschagne Marnus, McDermott Ben, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Sandhu Gurinder, Sinfield Jack, Steketee Mark, Street Bryce, Sully Connor, Swepson Mitch, Weibgen Hugh, Whitney Tom, Wildermuth Jack
Benchno information yet

Victoria Squad

PlayersBlackford Liam, Boland Scott, Brasher Dylan, Chandrasinghe Ashley, Crone Xavier, Dean Travis, Elliott Sam, Fotia Matthew, Handscomb Peter, Harper Sam, Harris Marcus, Holland Jon, Kellaway Campbell, Maxwell Glenn, McClure Cameron, Merlo Jonathan, Murphy Todd, O'Donnell Tom, O'Neill Fergus, Perry Mitch, Pucovski Will, Rogers Thomas, Short Matt, Sutherland Will, Warren Doug
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Match has not started yet