Match details Eastern Cape Linyathi vs Eastern Storm List a List-A Shield South Africa 20.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Saturday, April 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, December 20, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Eastern Cape Linyathi Squad
|Players
|Bossr Jerome, Botha Eben, de Klerk Jade, Dodd Joshua, Fojela Phaphama, Forbes Keeran, Hlatuka Thabile, Malika Mncedisi, Marais Marco, Matthews Dyllan, Niemand Jason, Nqolo Jerry, Totana Thozama, van Zyl Nathaniel, van Zyl Nico, Yikha Nonelela
|Bench
|no information yet
Eastern Storm Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet