Match details Eastern Cape Linyathi vs Garden Route Badgers List a List-A Shield South Africa 21.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Saturday, April 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, February 21, 2027 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Eastern Cape Linyathi Squad
|Players
|Bossr Jerome, Botha Eben, de Klerk Jade, Dodd Joshua, Fojela Phaphama, Forbes Keeran, Hlatuka Thabile, Malika Mncedisi, Marais Marco, Matthews Dyllan, Niemand Jason, Nqolo Jerry, Totana Thozama, van Zyl Nathaniel, van Zyl Nico, Yikha Nonelela
|Bench
|no information yet
Garden Route Badgers Squad
|Players
|America Hershell Bradley, Briesies Jethli Van, Capell Blayde, Christensen Mathew, Gumede Khwezi, Jardine Jarred, Kaber Thomas, Karelse Tyrece, Kotze Hanno, Majeza Sintu, Malife Liabona, Piedt Marcello, Smuts Kelly, Terblanche Ruan
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet