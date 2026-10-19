Match details Eastern Cape Linyathi vs Mpumalanga Rhinos List a List-A Shield South Africa 17.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Saturday, April 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Eastern Cape Linyathi Squad
|Players
|Bossr Jerome, Botha Eben, de Klerk Jade, Dodd Joshua, Fojela Phaphama, Forbes Keeran, Hlatuka Thabile, Malika Mncedisi, Marais Marco, Matthews Dyllan, Niemand Jason, Nqolo Jerry, Totana Thozama, van Zyl Nathaniel, van Zyl Nico, Yikha Nonelela
|Bench
|no information yet
Mpumalanga Rhinos Squad
|Players
|Cook Mohamed Yassar, Dlamini Nhlanhla, Dukes Gareth, Hinrichsen Jon Henry, Kenny Kieran, Kok Alexander, Mahlokwana Gregory, Mayet Muhammed, Mkhatu Akhulile, Pawuli Lindokuhle, Sigwili Ngazibini, Snyman Jurie, van Niekerk Benjamin
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet