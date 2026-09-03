Match details Garden Route Badgers vs Eastern Cape Linyathi List a List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 22.11.2026

List a

GRB
GRB
ECL
ECL

Match Info

Match:List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 26/27
Date:Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Saturday, April 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 22, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Garden Route Badgers Squad

PlayersAmerica Hershell Bradley, Briesies Jethli Van, Capell Blayde, Christensen Mathew, Gumede Khwezi, Jardine Jarred, Kaber Thomas, Karelse Tyrece, Kotze Hanno, Majeza Sintu, Malife Liabona, Piedt Marcello, Smuts Kelly, Terblanche Ruan
Benchno information yet

Eastern Cape Linyathi Squad

PlayersBossr Jerome, Botha Eben, de Klerk Jade, Dodd Joshua, Fojela Phaphama, Forbes Keeran, Hlatuka Thabile, Malika Mncedisi, Marais Marco, Matthews Dyllan, Niemand Jason, Nqolo Jerry, Totana Thozama, van Zyl Nathaniel, van Zyl Nico, Yikha Nonelela
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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