Match details Limpopo vs Eastern Storm List a List-A Shield South Africa 13.12.2026

List a

LIM
LIM
EAS
EAS

Match Info

Match:List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 26/27
Date:Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Saturday, April 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 13, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Limpopo Squad

PlayersAlbanie Jesse-James, Haasbroek Ruan, Hawken Eldred, Kaestner Ludwig, Maphekgola Patoona, Masondo Sizwe, Mokgoloboto Atwell, Molefe Kgaudisa, Peters Liam, Radebe Don, Sesing Sello, Steenkamp Louren, Venter Morne
Benchno information yet

Eastern Storm Squad

PlayersClassen Chad, Felane Neo Siyabulela, Johnson Juandre, Louis Rossouw Daniel, Lubbe Leander Juan, Marshall Wesley, Ngcobo T, Pearse Mark, Pillay Mekyle, Pillay Shaylen, Posthumus Divan, Rasemene Andrew, Simelane Tumelo, Tembela Thulani, Visser Aron, Walter Sekhukhune Kabelo
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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