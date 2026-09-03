Match details Limpopo vs Eastern Cape Linyathi List a List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 13.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Saturday, April 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, September 13, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Limpopo Squad
|Players
|Albanie Jesse-James, Haasbroek Ruan, Hawken Eldred, Kaestner Ludwig, Maphekgola Patoona, Masondo Sizwe, Mokgoloboto Atwell, Molefe Kgaudisa, Peters Liam, Radebe Don, Sesing Sello, Steenkamp Louren, Venter Morne
|Bench
|no information yet
Eastern Cape Linyathi Squad
|Players
|Bossr Jerome, Botha Eben, de Klerk Jade, Dodd Joshua, Fojela Phaphama, Forbes Keeran, Hlatuka Thabile, Malika Mncedisi, Marais Marco, Matthews Dyllan, Niemand Jason, Nqolo Jerry, Totana Thozama, van Zyl Nathaniel, van Zyl Nico, Yikha Nonelela
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet