Match details Karnataka vs Puducherry List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 24.12.2026

List a

KAR
KAR
PUD
PUD

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, December 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Karnataka Squad

PlayersAchar Shreesha, Agarwal Mayank, Dharmani Harshil, Gopal Shreyas, Kaverappa Vidwath, Krishna Prasidh, L Manvanth Kumar, Manohar Abhinav, Nair Karun, Padikkal Devdutt, Prabhakar Dhruv, Rahul KL, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Sharath BR, Shetty Abhilash, Shrijith KL, Vyshak Vijaykumar
Benchno information yet

Puducherry Squad

PlayersAdhantrao Siddhant Mangesh, Akash Pugazhendi, Anand Kargave Akash, Anand Bhanu, Bhardwaj Vedant, Chauhan Bhupender, Garhwal Aditya, Gopal Thivagar, Kangayan Neyan Shyam, Khan Aman Hakim, Khokhar Vishal, M Sivamurugan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Pandey Krishna, Pranaav Nitin, Premraj R, Ramamoorthy Ragavan, Ratnaparkhe Paras Santosh, Singh Sidak, Sivaraman Parameeswaran, Tunda Adil, Udeshi Sagar, Vaghani Parth, Vignesh Kannan, Yadav Gaurav
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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