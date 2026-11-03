Match details Mumbai vs Jharkhand List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026

List a

MUM
MUM
JHA
JHA

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 19, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mumbai Squad

PlayersAnand Akash, Attarde Shashank, Avasthi Mohit, Deshpande Tushar, Dsouza Sylvester, Khan Musheer, Khan Sarfaraz, Kotian Tanush, Lad Siddhesh, Mulani Shams, Patil Sairaj, Raghuvanshi Angkrish, Sharma Rohit, Shedge Suryansh, Simran Mulchandani Ishan, Sutar Chinmay Rajesh, Tamore Hardik, Tarmale Onkar, Thakur Shardul
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Jharkhand Squad

PlayersArun Singh Vikash, Kishan Ishan, Kumar Amit, Kushagra Kumar, Manishi, Minz Robin, Mishra Sushant, Mohan Shikhar, Pankaj Kumar, Quraishi Md Kounain, Roy Anukul, Sharma Bal Krishna, Sharma Shubh, Shekhar Saurabh, Singh Rajandeep, Singh Sarabdeep, Singh Shubham, Singh Utkarsh, Singh Virat
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Venue Guide

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