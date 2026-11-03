Match details Mumbai vs Jharkhand List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, December 19, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Mumbai Squad
Jharkhand Squad
|Players
|Arun Singh Vikash, Kishan Ishan, Kumar Amit, Kushagra Kumar, Manishi, Minz Robin, Mishra Sushant, Mohan Shikhar, Pankaj Kumar, Quraishi Md Kounain, Roy Anukul, Sharma Bal Krishna, Sharma Shubh, Shekhar Saurabh, Singh Rajandeep, Singh Sarabdeep, Singh Shubham, Singh Utkarsh, Singh Virat
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet