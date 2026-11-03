Match details Tripura vs Puducherry List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 16.12.2026

List a

TRI
TRI
PUD
PUD

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, December 16, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tripura Squad

PlayersBhupendra Jaiswal Tejasvi, Bose Udiyan, Das Saurabh, Debnath Arjun Kshitish, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Rajat, Dutta Rana, Ghosh Subham, Hossain Saruk, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Sridam, Roy Hrituraj, Saha Viki, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Ajay, Sarkar Sentu, Sen Nirupam, Shankar Vijay, Singh Swapnil, Sinha Arkaprabha, Sinha Debaprasad Krishnanaman, Sultan Pravez, Uddin Riaz, Vihari Hanuma
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Puducherry Squad

PlayersAdhantrao Siddhant Mangesh, Akash Pugazhendi, Anand Kargave Akash, Anand Bhanu, Bhardwaj Vedant, Chauhan Bhupender, Garhwal Aditya, Gopal Thivagar, Kangayan Neyan Shyam, Khan Aman Hakim, Khokhar Vishal, M Sivamurugan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Pandey Krishna, Pranaav Nitin, Premraj R, Ramamoorthy Ragavan, Ratnaparkhe Paras Santosh, Singh Sidak, Sivaraman Parameeswaran, Tunda Adil, Udeshi Sagar, Vaghani Parth, Vignesh Kannan, Yadav Gaurav
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Venue Guide

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