Match details Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat T20 Big Bash League 17.12.2026

T20

Launceston

HHU
HHU
BRH
BRH

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, December 17, 2026 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hobart Hurricanes Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Carlisle Iain, Chaudhary Nikhil, Ellis Nathan, Hossain Rishad, Jordan Chris, McDermott Ben, Meredith Riley, Owen Mitchell J, Wade Matthew, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
Benchno information yet

Brisbane Heat Squad

PlayersAfridi Shaheen, Alsop Tom, Bartlett Xavier, Bryant Max, Dooley Patrick, Haskett Liam, Hearne Lachlan, Johnson Spencer, Khawaja Usman, Kuhnemann Matthew, McSweeney Nathan, Munro Colin, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Vidler Callum, Weibgen Hugh, Wildermuth Jack
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumUniversity of Tasmania Stadium
CityLaunceston
Capacity21000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts to

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