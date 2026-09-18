Match details Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat T20 Big Bash League 17.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, December 17, 2026 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Hobart Hurricanes Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Rehan, Carlisle Iain, Chaudhary Nikhil, Ellis Nathan, Hossain Rishad, Jordan Chris, McDermott Ben, Meredith Riley, Owen Mitchell J, Wade Matthew, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
|Bench
|no information yet
Brisbane Heat Squad
|Players
|Afridi Shaheen, Alsop Tom, Bartlett Xavier, Bryant Max, Dooley Patrick, Haskett Liam, Hearne Lachlan, Johnson Spencer, Khawaja Usman, Kuhnemann Matthew, McSweeney Nathan, Munro Colin, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Vidler Callum, Weibgen Hugh, Wildermuth Jack
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|University of Tasmania Stadium
|City
|Launceston
|Capacity
|21000
|Ends
|Pavilion End
|Hosts to
Match has not started yet