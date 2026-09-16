Match details Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League 12.12.2026

T20

Melbourne

MRE
MRE
PSC
PSC

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 12, 2026 09:10 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Melbourne Renegades Squad

PlayersArcher Michael, Behrendorff Jason, Brown Josh, Dixon Harry, Doggett Brendan, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Jewell Caleb Paul, Khan Hassan, Lyon Nathan, O'Neill Fergus, Rizwan Mohammad, Rogers Tom, Seifert Tim, Spoors Matthew, Sutherland Will, Zampa Adam
Benchno information yet

Perth Scorchers Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Allen Finn, Beardman Mahli, Connolly Cooper, Evans Laurie, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Payne David, Richardson Jhye, Turner Ashton
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumMarvel Stadium
CityMelbourne
Capacity56347
EndsLockett End
Hosts to

Match has not started yet