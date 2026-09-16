Match details Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League 12.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, December 12, 2026 09:10 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Melbourne Renegades Squad
|Players
|Archer Michael, Behrendorff Jason, Brown Josh, Dixon Harry, Doggett Brendan, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Jewell Caleb Paul, Khan Hassan, Lyon Nathan, O'Neill Fergus, Rizwan Mohammad, Rogers Tom, Seifert Tim, Spoors Matthew, Sutherland Will, Zampa Adam
|Bench
|no information yet
Perth Scorchers Squad
|Players
|Agar Ashton, Allen Finn, Beardman Mahli, Connolly Cooper, Evans Laurie, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Payne David, Richardson Jhye, Turner Ashton
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Marvel Stadium
|City
|Melbourne
|Capacity
|56347
|Ends
|Lockett End
|Hosts to
Match has not started yet