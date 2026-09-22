Match details Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat T20 Big Bash League 21.12.2026

T20

Melbourne

MST
MST
BRH
BRH

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 21, 2026 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Melbourne Stars Squad

PlayersBoland Scott, Cartwright Hilton, Clarke Joe, Curran Tom, Hatcher Liam, Maxwell Glenn, McKenzie Hamish, Rauf Haris, Rogers Thomas, Siddle Peter, Steketee Mark, Stoinis Marcus, Swepson Mitch
Benchno information yet

Brisbane Heat Squad

PlayersAfridi Shaheen, Alsop Tom, Bartlett Xavier, Bryant Max, Dooley Patrick, Haskett Liam, Hearne Lachlan, Johnson Spencer, Khawaja Usman, Kuhnemann Matthew, McSweeney Nathan, Munro Colin, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Vidler Callum, Weibgen Hugh, Wildermuth Jack
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumMelbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
CityMelbourne
Capacity100024
EndsMembers End
Hosts toGreat Southern Stand End

Match has not started yet