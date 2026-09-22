Match details Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat T20 Big Bash League 21.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, December 21, 2026 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Melbourne Stars Squad
|Players
|Boland Scott, Cartwright Hilton, Clarke Joe, Curran Tom, Hatcher Liam, Maxwell Glenn, McKenzie Hamish, Rauf Haris, Rogers Thomas, Siddle Peter, Steketee Mark, Stoinis Marcus, Swepson Mitch
|Bench
|no information yet
Brisbane Heat Squad
|Players
|Afridi Shaheen, Alsop Tom, Bartlett Xavier, Bryant Max, Dooley Patrick, Haskett Liam, Hearne Lachlan, Johnson Spencer, Khawaja Usman, Kuhnemann Matthew, McSweeney Nathan, Munro Colin, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Vidler Callum, Weibgen Hugh, Wildermuth Jack
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
|City
|Melbourne
|Capacity
|100024
|Ends
|Members End
|Hosts to
|Great Southern Stand End
Match has not started yet