Match details Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League 13.01.2027

T20

Perth

PSC
PSC
MRE
MRE

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, January 13, 2027 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Perth Scorchers Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Allen Finn, Beardman Mahli, Connolly Cooper, Evans Laurie, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Payne David, Richardson Jhye, Turner Ashton
Benchno information yet

Melbourne Renegades Squad

PlayersArcher Michael, Behrendorff Jason, Brown Josh, Dixon Harry, Doggett Brendan, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Jewell Caleb Paul, Khan Hassan, Lyon Nathan, O'Neill Fergus, Rizwan Mohammad, Rogers Tom, Seifert Tim, Spoors Matthew, Sutherland Will, Zampa Adam
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumOptus Stadium
CityPerth
Capacity60000
EndsLanger Stand End
Hosts toMember's End

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