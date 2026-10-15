Match details Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League 13.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, January 13, 2027 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Perth Scorchers Squad
|Players
|Agar Ashton, Allen Finn, Beardman Mahli, Connolly Cooper, Evans Laurie, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Payne David, Richardson Jhye, Turner Ashton
|Bench
|no information yet
Melbourne Renegades Squad
|Players
|Archer Michael, Behrendorff Jason, Brown Josh, Dixon Harry, Doggett Brendan, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Jewell Caleb Paul, Khan Hassan, Lyon Nathan, O'Neill Fergus, Rizwan Mohammad, Rogers Tom, Seifert Tim, Spoors Matthew, Sutherland Will, Zampa Adam
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Optus Stadium
|City
|Perth
|Capacity
|60000
|Ends
|Langer Stand End
|Hosts to
|Member's End
Match has not started yet