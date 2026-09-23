Match details Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League 22.12.2026

T20

Sydney

SYS
SYS
MRE
MRE

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, December 22, 2026 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sydney Sixers Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Azam Babar, Chohan Jafer, Curran Tom, Davies Joel, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Henriques Moises, Murphy Todd, Perry Mitch, Philippe Josh, Silk Jordan, Smith Steve
Benchno information yet

Melbourne Renegades Squad

PlayersArcher Michael, Behrendorff Jason, Brown Josh, Dixon Harry, Doggett Brendan, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Jewell Caleb Paul, Khan Hassan, Lyon Nathan, O'Neill Fergus, Rizwan Mohammad, Rogers Tom, Seifert Tim, Spoors Matthew, Sutherland Will, Zampa Adam
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumSydney Cricket Ground
CitySydney
Capacity46000
EndsPaddington End
Hosts toRandwick End

Match has not started yet