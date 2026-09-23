Match details Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League 22.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, December 22, 2026 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Sydney Sixers Squad
|Players
|Abbott Sean, Azam Babar, Chohan Jafer, Curran Tom, Davies Joel, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Henriques Moises, Murphy Todd, Perry Mitch, Philippe Josh, Silk Jordan, Smith Steve
|Bench
|no information yet
Melbourne Renegades Squad
|Players
|Archer Michael, Behrendorff Jason, Brown Josh, Dixon Harry, Doggett Brendan, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Jewell Caleb Paul, Khan Hassan, Lyon Nathan, O'Neill Fergus, Rizwan Mohammad, Rogers Tom, Seifert Tim, Spoors Matthew, Sutherland Will, Zampa Adam
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|City
|Sydney
|Capacity
|46000
|Ends
|Paddington End
|Hosts to
|Randwick End
Match has not started yet