Match details Lions vs Western Province T20 T20 South Africa Cup 14.11.2026

T20

LIO
LIO
WEP
WEP

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 14, 2026 12:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lions Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Western Province Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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