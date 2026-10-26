Match details Western Province vs Lions T20 T20 South Africa Cup 07.11.2026

T20

WEP
WEP
LIO
LIO

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 07, 2026 04:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Western Province Squad

PlayersBedingham David, Bird Jonathan, Burger Nandre, De Zorzi Tony, Hendricks Beuran, James Juan, Kaplan Gavin, Kitime Sello Valintine, Linde George, Moore Edward, Mpongwana Mihlali, Nabe Mthiwekhaya, Nyaku Onke, Parnell Wayne, Paterson Dane, Simmonds Kyle, Smith Daniel, Verreynne Kyle, Waqu Liyema, Yaseen Vallie
Benchno information yet

Lions Squad

PlayersAbrahams Cole, Dawood Junaid, Esterhuizen Connor, Fortuin Bjorn, Hamza Zubayr, Hermann Ronan, Magala Sisanda, Makwetu Wandile, Moreki Tshepo, Mulder Wiaan, Peter Nqabayomzi, Potgieter Delano, Rabada Kagiso, Rickelton Ryan, Siboto Malusi, Sipamla Lutho, van Biljon Marco, van Buuren Mitchell, Van der Dussen Rassie, Yusuf Codi Ethan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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