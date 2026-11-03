Match details Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces T20 Super Smash 30.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, December 30, 2026 02:45 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Canterbury Kings Squad
Auckland Aces Squad
|Players
|Ashok Adithya, Fletcher Cam, Gulati Rohit, Guptill Martin, Harrison Ryan, Jacobs Bevon, Johal Harjot, Jones A, Keene Simon, Olliver Angus, Phillips Dale, Singh Samrath, Solia Sean, Stackpole Lachlan, Watson Luke Douglas
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Hagley Oval
|City
|Christchurch
|Capacity
|8000
|Ends
|Port Hills end
|Hosts to
|City end
Match has not started yet