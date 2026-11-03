Squads Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces T20 Super Smash 30.12.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bowes Chad
batsman
Ashok Adithya
bowler
Boyle Matt
batsman
Fletcher Cam
wicket keeper
Carter Leo
batsman
Gulati Rohit
no information yet
Davey Sean Benjamin
bowler
Guptill Martin
batsman
Foulkes Zak
batsman
Harrison Ryan
all rounder
Frew Jesse
batsman
Jacobs Bevon
no information yet
Harper LLB
no information yet
Johal Harjot
no information yet
Hay Mitchell James
batsman
Jones A
no information yet
Henry Matt
bowler
Keene Simon
batsman
Jamieson Kyle
bowler
Olliver Angus
no information yet
Janett Scott
no information yet
Phillips Dale
batsman
Latham Tom
wicket keeper
Singh Samrath
no information yet
Mariu Rhys
batsman
Solia Sean
all rounder
McConchie Cole
all rounder
Stackpole Lachlan
no information yet
McKenzie Angus
bowler
Watson Luke Douglas
no information yet
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Muller Travis
bowler
Nicholls Henry
batsman
O'Rourke William
bowler
Paul Cam
no information yet
Rae Michael
bowler
Rippon Michael
all rounder
Rowe Matthew Buchanan
all rounder
Sheat Fraser
bowler
Shipley Henry
all rounder
Match has not started yet