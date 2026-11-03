Squads Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces T20 Super Smash 30.12.2026

T20

Christchurch

CKI
CKI
AUC
AUC

Playing

CKI
CKI
AUC
AUC
First TeamSecond Team
Bowes Chad

batsman

Boyle Matt

batsman

Fletcher Cam

wicket keeper

Carter Leo

batsman

Gulati Rohit

no information yet

Harrison Ryan

all rounder

Frew Jesse

batsman

Jacobs Bevon

no information yet

Harper LLB

no information yet

Johal Harjot

no information yet

Jones A

no information yet

Olliver Angus

no information yet

Janett Scott

no information yet

Latham Tom

wicket keeper

Singh Samrath

no information yet

Mariu Rhys

batsman

Solia Sean

all rounder

McConchie Cole

all rounder

Stackpole Lachlan

no information yet

Watson Luke Douglas

no information yet

Mitchell Daryl

all rounder

Paul Cam

no information yet

Rippon Michael

all rounder

Shipley Henry

all rounder

Bench

CKI
CKI
AUC
AUC

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet