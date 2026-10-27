Match details Chhattisgarh vs Goa T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 24.11.2026

T20

CHH
CHH
GOA
GOA

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, November 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Chhattisgarh Squad

PlayersAgarwal Shubham, Butte Jivesh, Chandraker Shashank, Chouhan Ashish, Desai Sanjeet, Hurkat Sanidhya, Kerkar Eknath, Khare Amandeep Narayan, Majumdar Sourabh Jeevan Krishna, Mandal Ajay Jadav, Painkra Prashant, Singh Gagandeep, Singh Harpreet, Singh Shubham, Sureshrao Ruikar Sumit, Thakur Aayush Singh, Tiwari Rishabh, Tiwary Anuj
Benchno information yet

Goa Squad

PlayersAlemao Felix Bernado, Arunkumar Garg Lakshay, Bakhale Kashyap, Gadekar Ishaan Prasad, Gaonkar Deepraj Devdas, Harikant Rajashekhar Surendra, Kauthankar Snehal Suhas, Prabhudessai Suyash, Redkar Mohit Sandeep, Sawkar Tunish, Siddharth KV, Singh Vikash Kanwar, Tari Shubham, Tendulkar Arjun Sachin, Tripathi Rahul, Wagha Misal Darshan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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