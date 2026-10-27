Match details Karnataka vs Baroda T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 26.11.2026

T20

KAR
KAR
BAR
BAR

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, November 26, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Karnataka Squad

PlayersAgarwal Mayank, Ajit Karthik Codanda, Bhandage Manoj, Bhatia Pranav, Bopana Rishi, Chethan LR, Dubey Praveen, Gowtham Krishnappa, Hegde Shubhang, Jose Nikin, Kaverappa Vidwath, Koushik V, Krishna Prasidh, L Manvanth Kumar, Manohar Abhinav, Padikkal Devdutt, Pandey Manish, Rahul KL, Reddy Monish Mallikarjuna, Samarth Ravikumar, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Shetty Abhilash, Shrijith KL, Sisodia Luvnith, Suchith Jagadeesha, Venkatesh M, Vyshak Vijaykumar
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Baroda Squad

PlayersAbhale Jay, Bharward Anant, Desai Harsh, Gandhi Chintal, Kakade Kartik, Meriwala Lukman, Pandya Krunal, Pania Bhanu, Passi Amit, Patel Dhruv, Pithiya Mahesh, Rathva Ninad, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Singh Abhimanyu, Singh Jyotsnil, Solanki Vishnu, Sopariya Soyeb
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