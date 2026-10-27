Match details Kerala vs Maharashtra T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 16.11.2026

T20

KER
KER
MAH
MAH

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 16, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kerala Squad

PlayersAjnas M, Asif KM, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Basith Abdul, Gopal Shreyas, Joseph Sijomon, Kumar Vinod, Kunnummal Rohan, Manukrishnan Unnikrishnan, Midhun Pathirikattu Krishnan, Nayanar Varun, Nizar Salman, Samson Sanju, Saxena Jalaj, Thampi Basil, Vinod Vishnu, Vishweshwar Suresh
Benchno information yet

Maharashtra Squad

PlayersBachhav Satyajeet, Bawne Ankit, Bhandari Mandar, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Hangargekar Rajvardhan, Jadhav Kedar, Kazi Azim, Kulkarni Arshin, Mhatre Siddharth, Naik Nikhil, Ostwal Vicky, Pandit Sunny, Pawale Vijay, Rathod Rushabh, Shinde Dhanraj, Solanki Prashant
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Venue Guide

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