Match details Kerala vs Maharashtra T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 16.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Kerala Squad
|Players
|Ajnas M, Asif KM, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Basith Abdul, Gopal Shreyas, Joseph Sijomon, Kumar Vinod, Kunnummal Rohan, Manukrishnan Unnikrishnan, Midhun Pathirikattu Krishnan, Nayanar Varun, Nizar Salman, Samson Sanju, Saxena Jalaj, Thampi Basil, Vinod Vishnu, Vishweshwar Suresh
|Bench
|no information yet
Maharashtra Squad
|Players
|Bachhav Satyajeet, Bawne Ankit, Bhandari Mandar, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Hangargekar Rajvardhan, Jadhav Kedar, Kazi Azim, Kulkarni Arshin, Mhatre Siddharth, Naik Nikhil, Ostwal Vicky, Pandit Sunny, Pawale Vijay, Rathod Rushabh, Shinde Dhanraj, Solanki Prashant
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet