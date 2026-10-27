Match details Maharashtra vs Tripura T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 24.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Maharashtra Squad
|Players
|Bachhav Satyajeet, Bawne Ankit, Bhandari Mandar, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Hangargekar Rajvardhan, Jadhav Kedar, Kazi Azim, Kulkarni Arshin, Mhatre Siddharth, Naik Nikhil, Ostwal Vicky, Pandit Sunny, Pawale Vijay, Rathod Rushabh, Shinde Dhanraj, Solanki Prashant
|Bench
|no information yet
Tripura Squad
|Players
|Ali Amit, Das Bikramkumar, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Rajat, Majumder Sanjay, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Chiranjit, Paul Sankar, Saha Viki, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Ajay, Sinha Arkaprabha, Sultan Pravez
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet