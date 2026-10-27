Match details Maharashtra vs Tripura T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 24.11.2026

T20

MAH
MAH
TRI
TRI

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, November 24, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Maharashtra Squad

PlayersBachhav Satyajeet, Bawne Ankit, Bhandari Mandar, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Hangargekar Rajvardhan, Jadhav Kedar, Kazi Azim, Kulkarni Arshin, Mhatre Siddharth, Naik Nikhil, Ostwal Vicky, Pandit Sunny, Pawale Vijay, Rathod Rushabh, Shinde Dhanraj, Solanki Prashant
Benchno information yet

Tripura Squad

PlayersAli Amit, Das Bikramkumar, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Rajat, Majumder Sanjay, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Chiranjit, Paul Sankar, Saha Viki, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Ajay, Sinha Arkaprabha, Sultan Pravez
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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