Match details Mi Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals T20 SA20 14.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|SA20 2027
|Date:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, February 14, 2027 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Mi Cape Town Squad
|Players
|Bosch Corbin, Boult Trent, Hendricks Reeza, Janat Karim, Khan Rashid, Lategan Dan, Linde George, Luus Tristan, Moores Tom, Piedt Dane, Pooran Nicholas, Pretorius Dwaine, Rabada Kagiso, Rickelton Ryan, Shamsi Tabraiz, Smith Jason, Snyman Jacques, Van der Dussen Rassie, van Vuuren Tiaan
|Bench
|no information yet
Pretoria Capitals Squad
|Players
|Brevis Dewald, Dawood Junaid, Esterhuizen Connor, Jacks Will, Lubbe Wihan, Maharaj Keshav, Mahmood Saqib, Majola Buyanda, Makhanya Sibonelo, Ngidi Lungi, Overton Craig, Parsons Bryce, Peters Gideon, Prince Meeka-eel, Russell Andre, Rutherford Sherfane, Smeed Will, Williams Lizaad, Yusuf Codi Ethan
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet