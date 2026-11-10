Match details Paarl Royals vs Mi Cape Town T20 SA20 24.01.2027

T20

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PAA
CAP
CAP

Match Info

Match:SA20 2027
Date:Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 24, 2027 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
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Paarl Royals Squad

PlayersBaartman Ottniel, Basson JJ, Fortuin Bjorn, Halambage Vishen, Hermann Rubin, Lawrence Dan, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, Malinga Eshan, Miller David, Mokoena Nqobani, Motie Gudakesh, Peter Nqabayomzi, Potgieter Delano, Powell Rovman, Pretorius Lhuan-dre, Raza Sikandar, Salamkheil Waqar, Tribe Asa Mark, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Verreynne Kyle, Viljoen Hardus
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Mi Cape Town Squad

PlayersBosch Corbin, Boult Trent, Hendricks Reeza, Janat Karim, Khan Rashid, Lategan Dan, Linde George, Luus Tristan, Moores Tom, Piedt Dane, Pooran Nicholas, Pretorius Dwaine, Rabada Kagiso, Rickelton Ryan, Shamsi Tabraiz, Smith Jason, Snyman Jacques, Van der Dussen Rassie, van Vuuren Tiaan
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