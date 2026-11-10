Match details Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals T20 SA20 29.01.2027

T20

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Match Info

Match:SA20 2027
Date:Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, January 29, 2027 03:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Paarl Royals Squad

PlayersBaartman Ottniel, Basson JJ, Fortuin Bjorn, Halambage Vishen, Hermann Rubin, Lawrence Dan, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, Malinga Eshan, Miller David, Mokoena Nqobani, Motie Gudakesh, Peter Nqabayomzi, Potgieter Delano, Powell Rovman, Pretorius Lhuan-dre, Raza Sikandar, Salamkheil Waqar, Tribe Asa Mark, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Verreynne Kyle, Viljoen Hardus
Benchno information yet

Pretoria Capitals Squad

PlayersBrevis Dewald, Dawood Junaid, Esterhuizen Connor, Jacks Will, Lubbe Wihan, Maharaj Keshav, Mahmood Saqib, Majola Buyanda, Makhanya Sibonelo, Ngidi Lungi, Overton Craig, Parsons Bryce, Peters Gideon, Prince Meeka-eel, Russell Andre, Rutherford Sherfane, Smeed Will, Williams Lizaad, Yusuf Codi Ethan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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