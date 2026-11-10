Match details Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20 SA20 06.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|SA20 2027
|Date:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, February 06, 2027 03:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Paarl Royals Squad
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet