Match details Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20 SA20 06.02.2027

T20

PAA
PAA
SUN
SUN

Match Info

Match:SA20 2027
Date:Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, February 06, 2027 03:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Paarl Royals Squad

PlayersBaartman Ottniel, Basson JJ, Fortuin Bjorn, Halambage Vishen, Hermann Rubin, Lawrence Dan, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, Malinga Eshan, Miller David, Mokoena Nqobani, Motie Gudakesh, Peter Nqabayomzi, Potgieter Delano, Powell Rovman, Pretorius Lhuan-dre, Raza Sikandar, Salamkheil Waqar, Tribe Asa Mark, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Verreynne Kyle, Viljoen Hardus
Benchno information yet

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad

PlayersBairstow Jonny, Breetzke Matthew, Coles James Matthew, De Kock Quinton, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Green Chris, Gregory Lewis, Hermann Jordan, Jansen Marco, King CJ, King JP, Kruger Patrick, Milne Adam, Muthusamy Senuran, Nortje Anrich, Ratnayake Tharindu, Sipamla Lutho, Stubbs Tristan, Swanepoel Beyers, van Buuren Mitchell, Wood Chris
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet