Squads Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20 SA20 06.02.2027
Playing
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Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Baartman Ottniel
bowler
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Basson JJ
no information yet
Breetzke Matthew
wicket keeper
Fortuin Bjorn
bowler
Coles James Matthew
all rounder
Halambage Vishen
bowler
De Kock Quinton
wicket keeper
Hermann Rubin
wicket keeper
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Green Chris
bowler
Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin
batsman
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
Malinga Eshan
bowler
Hermann Jordan
batsman
Miller David
batsman
Jansen Marco
all rounder
Mokoena Nqobani
no information yet
King CJ
no information yet
Motie Gudakesh
bowler
King JP
all rounder
Peter Nqabayomzi
bowler
Kruger Patrick
all rounder
Potgieter Delano
all rounder
Milne Adam
bowler
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Muthusamy Senuran
all rounder
Pretorius Lhuan-dre
wicket keeper
Nortje Anrich
bowler
Raza Sikandar
all rounder
Ratnayake Tharindu
bowler
Salamkheil Waqar
no information yet
Sipamla Lutho
bowler
Tribe Asa Mark
batsman
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Ur Rahman Mujeeb
bowler
Swanepoel Beyers
all rounder
Verreynne Kyle
wicket keeper
van Buuren Mitchell
all rounder
Viljoen Hardus
bowler
Wood Chris
bowler
Match has not started yet