Squads Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20 SA20 06.02.2027

T20

PAA
PAA
SUN
SUN

Playing

PAA
PAA
SUN
SUN
First TeamSecond Team
Bairstow Jonny

wicket keeper

Basson JJ

no information yet

Breetzke Matthew

wicket keeper

De Kock Quinton

wicket keeper

Hermann Rubin

wicket keeper

Gregory Lewis

all rounder

Jansen Marco

all rounder

Mokoena Nqobani

no information yet

King CJ

no information yet

King JP

all rounder

Kruger Patrick

all rounder

Potgieter Delano

all rounder

Powell Rovman

all rounder

Pretorius Lhuan-dre

wicket keeper

Raza Sikandar

all rounder

Salamkheil Waqar

no information yet

Swanepoel Beyers

all rounder

Verreynne Kyle

wicket keeper

Bench

PAA
PAA
SUN
SUN

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet