Match details Pretoria Capitals vs Mi Cape Town T20 SA20 12.02.2027

T20

PRE
PRE
CAP
CAP

Match Info

Match:SA20 2027
Date:Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, February 12, 2027 03:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Pretoria Capitals Squad

PlayersBrevis Dewald, Dawood Junaid, Esterhuizen Connor, Jacks Will, Lubbe Wihan, Maharaj Keshav, Mahmood Saqib, Majola Buyanda, Makhanya Sibonelo, Ngidi Lungi, Overton Craig, Parsons Bryce, Peters Gideon, Prince Meeka-eel, Russell Andre, Rutherford Sherfane, Smeed Will, Williams Lizaad, Yusuf Codi Ethan
Benchno information yet

Mi Cape Town Squad

PlayersBosch Corbin, Boult Trent, Hendricks Reeza, Janat Karim, Khan Rashid, Lategan Dan, Linde George, Luus Tristan, Moores Tom, Piedt Dane, Pooran Nicholas, Pretorius Dwaine, Rabada Kagiso, Rickelton Ryan, Shamsi Tabraiz, Smith Jason, Snyman Jacques, Van der Dussen Rassie, van Vuuren Tiaan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet