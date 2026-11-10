Squads Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20 SA20 26.01.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Brevis Dewald
all rounder
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Dawood Junaid
bowler
Breetzke Matthew
wicket keeper
Esterhuizen Connor
wicket keeper
Coles James Matthew
all rounder
Jacks Will
batsman
De Kock Quinton
wicket keeper
Lubbe Wihan
batsman
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Maharaj Keshav
bowler
Green Chris
bowler
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
Majola Buyanda
no information yet
Hermann Jordan
batsman
Makhanya Sibonelo
batsman
Jansen Marco
all rounder
Ngidi Lungi
bowler
King CJ
no information yet
Overton Craig
bowler
King JP
all rounder
Parsons Bryce
all rounder
Kruger Patrick
all rounder
Peters Gideon
bowler
Milne Adam
bowler
Prince Meeka-eel
bowler
Muthusamy Senuran
all rounder
Russell Andre
all rounder
Nortje Anrich
bowler
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Ratnayake Tharindu
bowler
Smeed Will
batsman
Sipamla Lutho
bowler
Williams Lizaad
bowler
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Yusuf Codi Ethan
bowler
Swanepoel Beyers
all rounder
Match has not started yet