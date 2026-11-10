Match details Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20 SA20 26.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|SA20 2027
|Date:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, January 26, 2027 03:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Pretoria Capitals Squad
|Players
|Brevis Dewald, Dawood Junaid, Esterhuizen Connor, Jacks Will, Lubbe Wihan, Maharaj Keshav, Mahmood Saqib, Majola Buyanda, Makhanya Sibonelo, Ngidi Lungi, Overton Craig, Parsons Bryce, Peters Gideon, Prince Meeka-eel, Russell Andre, Rutherford Sherfane, Smeed Will, Williams Lizaad, Yusuf Codi Ethan
|Bench
|no information yet
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet