Match details Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants T20i International League T20 13.12.2026

T20i

DES
DES
GUL
GUL

Match Info

Match:International League T20 2026
Date:Saturday, November 21, 2026 - Sunday, December 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 13, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Desert Vipers Squad

PlayersAhmad Noor, Ahmad Qais, Aravind Vritiya, Baraki Faisal Khan, Bruce Tom, Curran Sam, Dawoodzai Faridoon, Ferguson Lockie, Gohar Zafar, Gous Andries, Hasaranga Wanindu, Holden Max, Khan Matiullah, Lawrence Dan, Muyeye Tawanda, Nawaz Hasan, Pahal Sanjay, Payne David, Shah Naseem, Tahir Bilal, Tanveer Khuzaima Bin, Tariq Usman, Zaman Fakhar
Benchno information yet

Gulf Giants Squad

PlayersAdair Mark, Ahmad Ishtiaq, Ali Khan Muhammad Ahsan, Ali Moeen, Bhavsar Meet, Clark Jordan, Dawson Liam, Dickson Sean, Erasmus Gerhard, Gurbaz Rahmanullah, Khan Aayan, Khan Asif, Klaassen Fred, Moores Tom, Muzarabani Blessing, Omarzai Azmatullah, Razzaq Haider, Shamsi Tabraiz, Simmonds Ramon Romario, Tucker Lorcan, Vince James, Wood Chris, Zuhaib Muhammad
Benchno information yet

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