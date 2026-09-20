Match details Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20i T20 Asian Games 29.09.2026

T20i

SRI
SRI
NEP
NEP

Match Info

Match:T20 Asian Games 2026
Date:Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Saturday, October 03, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 29, 2026 12:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sri Lanka Squad

PlayersArachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe, Arachchige Sahan, Bandara Ashen, Croospulle Lasith, de Livera Sohan, Dickwella Niroshan, Fernando Binura, Fernando Nuwanidu, Jayawardene Sineth, Karunaratne Chamika, Kumara Wanuja Sahan, Madushan Pramod, Ratnayake Tharindu, Thushara Nuwan, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth
Benchno information yet

Nepal Squad

PlayersAiree Dipendra, Bam Lokesh, Bhurtel Kushal, Jha Gulshan, Jora Sundeep, Kami Sompal, Kc Karan, Kumar Rohit, Lamichhane Sandeep, Malla Kushal, Malla Sher, Rajbanshi Lalit, Sheikh Aarif, Sheikh Aasif, Yadav Nandan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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