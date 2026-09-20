Match details Sri Lanka vs Nepal T20i T20 Asian Games 29.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Asian Games 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Saturday, October 03, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, September 29, 2026 12:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Sri Lanka Squad
Nepal Squad
|Players
|Airee Dipendra, Bam Lokesh, Bhurtel Kushal, Jha Gulshan, Jora Sundeep, Kami Sompal, Kc Karan, Kumar Rohit, Lamichhane Sandeep, Malla Kushal, Malla Sher, Rajbanshi Lalit, Sheikh Aarif, Sheikh Aasif, Yadav Nandan
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet