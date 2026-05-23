Match details Botswana vs Sierra Leone T20i T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 23.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, May 23, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, May 23, 2026 11:50 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Botswana Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Kasselman Monroux, Kgosiemang Boemo, Khumalo Boemo, Maisuria Dhruv, Master Nabil, Mbazo Valentine, Mooketsi Mmoloki, Motlhanka Karabo, Nehonde Reginald, Piet Katlo, Saiyed Ameer, Silas Phemelo, Tshose Thatayaone, Van Zyl Brandon
Sierra Leone Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Bah Chernoh, Bangura John, Coker Ramond, Conteh Samuel, Gbla Abass, Jalloh Yegbeh, Kamara Abu, Lamin Lansana, Lassayo John, Sesay George, Turay Alusine, Turay Eric Musa, Turay Mohamed, Williams Solomon
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet