Match details Botswana vs Sierra Leone T20i T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 23.05.2026

T20i

BOT
BOT

166

SIE
SIE

96

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 2026
Date:Saturday, May 23, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, May 23, 2026 11:50 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Botswana Squad

Players
BenchKasselman Monroux, Kgosiemang Boemo, Khumalo Boemo, Maisuria Dhruv, Master Nabil, Mbazo Valentine, Mooketsi Mmoloki, Motlhanka Karabo, Nehonde Reginald, Piet Katlo, Saiyed Ameer, Silas Phemelo, Tshose Thatayaone, Van Zyl Brandon

Sierra Leone Squad

Players
BenchBah Chernoh, Bangura John, Coker Ramond, Conteh Samuel, Gbla Abass, Jalloh Yegbeh, Kamara Abu, Lamin Lansana, Lassayo John, Sesay George, Turay Alusine, Turay Eric Musa, Turay Mohamed, Williams Solomon

Venue Guide

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