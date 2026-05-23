Squads Botswana vs Sierra Leone T20i T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 23.05.2026

T20i

BOT
BOT

166

SIE
SIE

96

Playing

BOT
BOT
SIE
SIE

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

BOT
BOT
SIE
SIE
First TeamSecond Team
Kasselman Monroux

no information yet

Bangura John

wicket keeper

Khumalo Boemo

all rounder

Coker Ramond

no information yet

Maisuria Dhruv

all rounder

Conteh Samuel

all rounder

Master Nabil

no information yet

Mbazo Valentine

wicket keeper

Jalloh Yegbeh

no information yet

Kamara Abu

batsman

Nehonde Reginald

all rounder

Lassayo John

no information yet

Piet Katlo

batsman

Saiyed Ameer

all rounder

Turay Mohamed

no information yet

Van Zyl Brandon

no information yet