Squads Botswana vs Sierra Leone T20i T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 23.05.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Kasselman Monroux
no information yet
Bah Chernoh
bowler
Kgosiemang Boemo
bowler
Bangura John
wicket keeper
Khumalo Boemo
all rounder
Coker Ramond
no information yet
Maisuria Dhruv
all rounder
Conteh Samuel
all rounder
Master Nabil
no information yet
Gbla Abass
bowler
Mbazo Valentine
wicket keeper
Jalloh Yegbeh
no information yet
Mooketsi Mmoloki
batsman
Kamara Abu
batsman
Motlhanka Karabo
batsman
Lamin Lansana
batsman
Nehonde Reginald
all rounder
Lassayo John
no information yet
Piet Katlo
batsman
Sesay George
bowler
Saiyed Ameer
all rounder
Turay Alusine
batsman
Silas Phemelo
batsman
Turay Eric Musa
bowler
Tshose Thatayaone
all rounder
Turay Mohamed
no information yet
Van Zyl Brandon
no information yet
Williams Solomon
bowler