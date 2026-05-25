Match details Cameroon vs Botswana T20i T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 25.05.2026

T20i

CAM
CAM

78

BOT
BOT

149

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 2026
Date:Saturday, May 23, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, May 25, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Cameroon Squad

Players
BenchAbega Julien, Alembe Junior, Aminou Abdoulaye Nono, Antangana Roger, Assengong Sun, Bruno Nseke Toube, Dipita Bassahak Brian Loic, Fortune Bomnyuy Veron, Fru Maxwell, Kinga Honestly, Mengoumou Appolinaire Bekoa, Mpegna Faustin, Tchakou Idriss, Toube Alain Nseke

Botswana Squad

Players
BenchKasselman Monroux, Kgosiemang Boemo, Khumalo Boemo, Maisuria Dhruv, Master Nabil, Mbazo Valentine, Mooketsi Mmoloki, Motlhanka Karabo, Nehonde Reginald, Piet Katlo, Saiyed Ameer, Silas Phemelo, Tshose Thatayaone, Van Zyl Brandon

Venue Guide

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