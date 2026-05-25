Squads Cameroon vs Botswana T20i T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 25.05.2026

T20i

CAM
CAM

78

BOT
BOT

149

Playing

CAM
CAM
BOT
BOT

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

CAM
CAM
BOT
BOT
First TeamSecond Team
Abega Julien

no information yet

Kasselman Monroux

no information yet

Alembe Junior

no information yet

Khumalo Boemo

all rounder

Antangana Roger

all rounder

Maisuria Dhruv

all rounder

Assengong Sun

all rounder

Master Nabil

no information yet

Mbazo Valentine

wicket keeper

Fortune Bomnyuy Veron

no information yet

Nehonde Reginald

all rounder

Kinga Honestly

no information yet

Piet Katlo

batsman

Saiyed Ameer

all rounder

Toube Alain Nseke

wicket keeper

Van Zyl Brandon

no information yet