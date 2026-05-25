Squads Cameroon vs Botswana T20i T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 25.05.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Abega Julien
no information yet
Kasselman Monroux
no information yet
Alembe Junior
no information yet
Kgosiemang Boemo
bowler
Aminou Abdoulaye Nono
wicket keeper
Khumalo Boemo
all rounder
Antangana Roger
all rounder
Maisuria Dhruv
all rounder
Assengong Sun
all rounder
Master Nabil
no information yet
Bruno Nseke Toube
all rounder
Mbazo Valentine
wicket keeper
Mooketsi Mmoloki
batsman
Fortune Bomnyuy Veron
no information yet
Motlhanka Karabo
batsman
Fru Maxwell
bowler
Nehonde Reginald
all rounder
Kinga Honestly
no information yet
Piet Katlo
batsman
Saiyed Ameer
all rounder
Mpegna Faustin
bowler
Silas Phemelo
batsman
Tchakou Idriss
batsman
Tshose Thatayaone
all rounder
Toube Alain Nseke
wicket keeper
Van Zyl Brandon
no information yet