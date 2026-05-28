Match details Sierra Leone vs Rwanda T20i T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 28.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, May 23, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
|Toss:
|Rwanda won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Thursday, May 28, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Sierra Leone Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Bah Chernoh, Bangura John, Coker Ramond, Conteh Samuel, Gbla Abass, Jalloh Yegbeh, Kamara Abu, Lamin Lansana, Lassayo John, Sesay George, Turay Alusine, Turay Eric Musa, Turay Mohamed, Williams Solomon
Rwanda Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet