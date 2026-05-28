Match details Sierra Leone vs Rwanda T20i T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 28.05.2026

T20i

SIE
SIE

88

RWA
RWA

89

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 2026
Date:Saturday, May 23, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Rwanda won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, May 28, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sierra Leone Squad

Players
BenchBah Chernoh, Bangura John, Coker Ramond, Conteh Samuel, Gbla Abass, Jalloh Yegbeh, Kamara Abu, Lamin Lansana, Lassayo John, Sesay George, Turay Alusine, Turay Eric Musa, Turay Mohamed, Williams Solomon

Rwanda Squad

Players
BenchAkayezu Martin, Bimenyimana Zappy, Cyusa Yves, Gumyusenge Daniel, Isaie Niyomugabo, Khan Hamza, Manishimwe Oscar, Michel Iradukunda Jean, Mugisha Israel, Nadir Muhammad, Ndikubwimana Didier, Ntirenganya Ignace, Rukiriza Emile, Uwimana David

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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